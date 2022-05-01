Left Menu

2 killed, 10 injured in autorickshaw-car collision in UP

Two minor brothers were killed and at least 10 other people injured after an autorickshaw collided with a speeding car here, police said.The injured were rushed to a hospital, they said.Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav said, The accident took place near Kudari village on Bangarmau road on Saturday.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The injured were rushed to a hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav said, ''The accident took place near Kudari village on Bangarmau road on Saturday. The autorickshaw and the car fell off the road after the collision.'' ''Two brothers Arun (11) and Varun (6), who were in the autorickshaw, were killed while their four family members and the auto driver sustained injuries. Five people in the car including the driver were also injured,'' he said.

The condition of two of the injured remains critical, Yadav said.

