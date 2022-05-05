Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks U.N. chief for help saving people in Azovstal steel works

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

