Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks U.N. chief for help saving people in Azovstal steel works
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-05-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 00:44 IST
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
