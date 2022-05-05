Left Menu

Boeing, Air Works conduct heavy maintenance checks on 3 Indian Navy P-8I aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:27 IST
US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and domestic aircraft maintenance company Air Works are currently conducting ''heavy maintenance checks'' on three anti-submarine P-8I planes operated by the Indian Navy, a statement said on Thursday.

The checks are being undertaken at Air Works' facility in Hosur, the statement issued by Boeing said.

''This dramatically increases the scope and scale of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) undertaken in the country and demonstrates both the companies' commitment in helping make India aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in aerospace and defense,'' it said.

Managing director and chief executive officer, Air Works Group, D Anand Bhaskar, said, ''The heavy maintenance checks on Indian Navy's P-8I complement our vision of creating stronger and sustainable MRO capabilities within the country.'' ''We thank Boeing for their trust in us and look forward to expanding our strategic partnership to eventually deliver operational excellence on other critical platforms of our defense forces to their complete satisfaction,'' Bhaskar said.

Boeing said its strategic collaboration with Air Works was an important first step under the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub launched last year.

The BIRDS hub envisions Boeing's collaboration with key local companies and businesses to develop India into an aviation and defense repair and sustainment hub, it said.

