Punjab Police seizes 1 kg heroin, arrests two men in Kapurthala

The Punjab Police on Friday said it seized one kilogram of heroin valuing Rs 5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug smugglers here.

Also, two pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from the possession of the two men, it added.

On a tip-off, police intercepted a car coming from Kapurthala old jail road on Kapurthala-Subhanpur road and its search led to the seizure of one kilogram of heroin, police said.

The two smugglers arrested were identified as Ranjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Mohabbat Nagar locality, they said.

The two are in the narcotics business for the past few years and they had brought the consignment from Amritsar for further selling it in Kapurthala, police said.

A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, they said.

