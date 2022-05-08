Left Menu

Two youths rescued from drowning in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:22 IST
Two youths rescued from drowning in J-K’s Kishtwar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and daring action lasting nearly five hours, Army and Police rescued two youths trapped in the middle of the fast-flowing Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Suneel and Bablu got stuck in the river while attempting to cross it in their JCB (earth-mover) at remote Shol village in the Paddar area late Saturday evening, the officials said.

The officials said soldiers of 17 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army joined the police after getting information about the incident through civil administration.

The water level kept rising and the fast flow of the river posed difficulty in the rescue operation, they said, adding the two army personnel made a daring attempt to cross the river by rappelling using a rope tied for alignment of the bridge.

Both the youths who were sitting on the roof of the vehicle were finally rescued in pitch dark night, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022