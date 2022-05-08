Left Menu

Ireland calls for partnership not threats from UK on Brexit protocol

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:14 IST
  • Ireland

The European Union needs partnership from Britain rather than threats of unliateral action if the two sides are to reach a compromise on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland in the coming weeks, Ireland's Foreign Minister said.

"We don't need threats of unilateral action, unilateral legislation in Westminster. What we need is partnership and intense negotiation," Simon Coveney told RTE radio.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab earlier on Sunday declined to say if unilateral action would be announced by the British government on the issue next week. (Writing by Conor Humphries;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

