Left Menu

Chain snatcher dies in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:54 IST
Chain snatcher dies in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy, an accused in a chain snatching case, died on Sunday when the bike he was riding crashed into a road divider on the national highway at Paroorkuzhi Pallichal near Naruvamoodu here, police said.

His 21-year-old co-accused, who was riding pillion, got injured in the accident and underwent surgery on his leg, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 AM when the duo were returning from Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu after allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman there early in the morning, police said.

It is said that police has filed a case in connection with the accident, but a case of snatching has been registered in Thuckalay. The police also said that while there was one case of snatching registered against the deceased, his co-accused was allegedly involved in 15 cases of snatching in Kerala.

The police, which was initially treating it as an accident case, came to know about the snatching incident in Thuckalay only after it found the gold chain in their possession, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022