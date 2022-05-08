Initial autopsy report indicates BJYM activist may not have been killed, says cop

Two days after BJP youth wing member Arjun Chaurasia was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata’s Kashipur area, a police officer on Sunday said that preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination indicated that he might not have been killed.

Speaking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, the officer also said that it did not seem that he was involved in any scuffle before his death.

''The post-mortem conducted on Arjun’s body does not suggest that he was murdered. There was no mark of any scuffle on the body. The final report is awaited,'' the officer said.

Chaurasia was found hanging in an abandoned building in Kolkata's Kashipur area on Friday morning, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the state on a two-day visit.

His family claimed that a few unidentified people had threatened to kill Arjun, shortly before he went missing.

''We are looking into their allegations. There can be a link to some payments that Arjun owed... That can be a reason behind his death,'' the officer added.

A section of BJP workers, along with Chaurasia's father, had moved the Calcutta High Court, which ordered that the post-mortem be carried out at Eastern Command Hospital in Alipore, which is a defence healthcare facility.

Shah, after meeting the deceased BJYM member's family, had slammed the TMC government for ''unleashing a reign of terror'' in the state. He had called for a CBI probe into the case.

BJP youth wing activists had been holding rallies over the past two days in various parts of the state over the death of Chaurasia, with the latest one being taken out by agitators on Sunday in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Led by Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul, around 200 BJYM supporters assembled outside a police outpost in Hirapur area and demanded immediate punishment for those responsible for Chaurasia’s death.

''TMC goons had been carrying out attacks on BJP activists since assembly poll results were declared on May 2 last year. Scores of our karyakartas (functionaries) were murdered. Our rally is against all these attacks... we will not rest till justice is meted out,'' Paul said.

Similar rallies were taken out by the saffron party men in Siliguri and Balurghat areas of north Bengal on Saturday, with activists seeking an impartial probe.

