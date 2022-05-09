Left Menu

A thief was injured in a police encounter in the Rajnagar Extension area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night, said the police.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 07:16 IST
UP: Thief injured in police encounter in Ghaziabad
Visual after encounter (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A thief was injured in a police encounter in the Rajnagar Extension area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night, said the police. The thief was shot in the leg and had been sent to the hospital.

The accused had been identified as Santosh Yadav, a resident of Delhi, added the police. More than 29 cases of robbery, theft and others are registered in Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi and Haryana, as per the police.

"During checking in Rajnagar Extension area at around 10.15 pm, police tried to stop a person but he tried to run away and opened fire on the police and in retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg. He has been identified as Santosh Yadav, a resident of Delhi," said Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police. "More than 29 cases of robbery, theft and others are registered against him in Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi & Haryana. A 315 bore pistol and a stolen Scooty were recovered from his possession. He has been sent to the hospital," he added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

