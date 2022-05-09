Man arrested for assaulting supermarket staff over halal beef

A former RSS activist was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting the staff of a supermarket here after an argument over selling halal beef.

Police arrested Prasoon for allegedly attacking the staff at Perambra near here on Sunday.

He has been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 308, police told PTI.

Police said Prasoon, along with his friend went to the supermarket and demanded beef without halal certification. After an argument, the duo attacked the staff and three employees suffered minor injuries.

Police said Prasoon had claimed that he was a former RSS worker and was not active now. ''We are investigating the matter,'' police said. The friend who was with Prasoon escaped from the scene and a search is on, police said. Following the incident, DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), the Youth Congress, and other traders organizations staged protest marches at Perambra. DYFI demanded stern action against those who attacked the staff over the issue of halal beef. However, the BJP and the RSS have not yet reacted to the incident.

