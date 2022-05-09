Left Menu

Man arrested for assaulting supermarket staff over halal beef

A former RSS activist was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting the staff of a supermarket here after an argument over selling halal beef.Police arrested Prasoon for allegedly attacking the staff at Perambra near here on Sunday.He has been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 308, police told PTI.Police said Prasoon, along with his friend went to the supermarket and demanded beef without halal certification.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:51 IST
Man arrested for assaulting supermarket staff over halal beef
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former RSS activist was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting the staff of a supermarket here after an argument over selling halal beef.

Police arrested Prasoon for allegedly attacking the staff at Perambra near here on Sunday.

He has been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 308, police told PTI.

Police said Prasoon, along with his friend went to the supermarket and demanded beef without halal certification. After an argument, the duo attacked the staff and three employees suffered minor injuries.

Police said Prasoon had claimed that he was a former RSS worker and was not active now. ''We are investigating the matter,'' police said. The friend who was with Prasoon escaped from the scene and a search is on, police said. Following the incident, DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), the Youth Congress, and other traders organizations staged protest marches at Perambra. DYFI demanded stern action against those who attacked the staff over the issue of halal beef. However, the BJP and the RSS have not yet reacted to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022