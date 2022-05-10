Schumer says U.S. Senate will act on Ukraine aid as soon as possible after House passage
The U.S. Senate will act on a Ukraine aid package as soon as possible after the House's passage of the bill, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
Congress is considering sending nearly $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion.
