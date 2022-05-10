Left Menu

Schumer says U.S. Senate will act on Ukraine aid as soon as possible after House passage

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate will act on a Ukraine aid package as soon as possible after the House's passage of the bill, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Congress is considering sending nearly $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion.

