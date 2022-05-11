Left Menu

Veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:41 IST
Veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, passes away
Anil Sharma, son of Pandit Sukh Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain stroke.

"He was admitted to AIIMS and was undergoing treatment for the brain stroke," his son Anil Sharma told ANI. His grandson Aashray Sharma wrote in a Facebook post, "Goodbye grandfather; Now the phone will not ring." (Roughly translated from a video post along with the caption in Hindi).

Sharma posted several messages over his personal Facebook account mentioning the "end of an era". According to a press note shared by the former leader's grandson, he (Sukh Ram) suffered a brain stroke on May 4 in Manali, from where he was later taken to AIIMS, Delhi.

Leaving the Congress in 2017, the 95-year old leader had rejoined the party in 2019, calling it his 'homecoming'. He had served in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology from 1993 to 1996. The former Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency was a five-time MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and had won the Lok Sabha elections thrice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022