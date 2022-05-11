Left Menu

Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

11-05-2022
An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Al Jazeera said Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while reporting on an army raid in the city of Jenin. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

