Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:01 IST
An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Al Jazeera said Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while reporting on an army raid in the city of Jenin. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bank
- Palestinian Health Ministry
- Qatar
- Jenin
- Israeli
- Al Jazeera
Advertisement