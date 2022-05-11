Left Menu

SC order: Maha CM to discuss way forward to restore OBC quota with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart

CM Thackeray will speak to the MP chief minister on steps being taken by the neighbouring state and what can be done collectively to restore the OBC quota, he said.The apex court on Tuesday directed the Madhya Pradesh SEC to notify the local body polls in two weeks without the OBC quota.A similar order was passed for Maharashtra earlier.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:13 IST
SC order: Maha CM to discuss way forward to restore OBC quota with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will discuss the way forward to restore the OBC quota with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan in view of the Supreme Court's order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) in MP to notify local body polls within two weeks sans the Other Backward Classes reservation.

A Maharashtra cabinet minister informed on Wednesday that the state election commission has told the Supreme Court that the pre-poll process for the delimitation of wards and finalisation of electoral rolls will be completed by October-November.

''Till then the State Backward Class Commission's report will be completed. We will submit that report to the Supreme Court. CM Thackeray will speak to the MP chief minister on steps being taken by the neighbouring state and what can be done collectively to restore the OBC quota,'' he said.

The apex court on Tuesday directed the Madhya Pradesh SEC to notify the local body polls in two weeks without the OBC quota.

A similar order was passed for Maharashtra earlier. After the SC verdict, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said his government will file a review petition and push for holding local body elections with the OBC reservation.

The apex court, in its verdict, said until the triple test exercise, which was mentioned in a Constitution bench verdict of 2010, is completed in all respect, no reservation for the OBCs can be provisioned.

The triple condition included setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness local body-wise within a state before provisioning the reservation for the OBC category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022