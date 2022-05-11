China and Hong Kong should release cardinal, others detained - White House

China and Hong Kong authorities should release Cardinal Joseph Zen and others who have been unjustly detained, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Peirre said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters, all on charges of "collusion with foreign forces." (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)

