Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 09:20 IST
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 856,922 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Thursday, versus about 732,837 MWh per day on Wednesday, the data showed.

