Palestinian president says Israel responsible for killing al Jazeera reporter

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that the Israeli authorities are "fully responsible" for the killing of Al Jazeera veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:47 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Image Credit: President of Russia
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that the Israeli authorities are "fully responsible" for the killing of Al Jazeera veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday. "We rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli occupation authorities because they committed the crime and because we don't trust them," said Abbas during an official memorial ceremony for Abu Akleh in Ramallah.

He added that the Palestinian Authority "will go immediately to the International Criminal Court in order to track down the criminals". Israel said it was launching an investigation to try to determine who killed her, arguing that a Palestinian gunman might have fired the fatal shot during clashes in Jenin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

