Kuwait's octogenarian emir departs to Italy on private visit
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled to Italy on Thursday on a "private visit", state news agency KUNA reported without providing further details.
The ruler of the Gulf Arab oil producer, who was born in 1937, late last year handed over most of his responsibilities to the country's crown prince, his designated heir.
Sheikh Nawaf, who assumed power in U.S.-allied Kuwait in September 2020 after the death of his brother, has looked frail in his recent appearances.
