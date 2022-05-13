Left Menu

2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday.Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was listed as Devojie in jail records, were arrested Wednesday.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 13-05-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 07:15 IST
2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert
  • Country:
  • United States

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday.

Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was listed as Devojie in jail records, were arrested Wednesday. Jail records show Calhoun faces a charge of deadly conduct while Givens faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at USD 1,500 for Calhoun and USD 15,000 for Givens. Jail records do not list attorneys for either.

Police said both men had handguns and shot into the crowd after a fight broke out at the April 2 concert. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and they are working to identify other suspects who fired weapons, in addition to suspects who were involved in a fight that led up to the shooting.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the gunfire.

In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury, police said. Police said after the shooting that they had found that a permit from the city for the concert to be held was not obtained.

Police said at the time of the shooting, Givens was out on bond from a deadly conduct charge in late January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022