Jharkhand HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi in 2019 case over controversial remark against Amit Shah

Jharkhand High Court on Thursday has given relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the warrant issued by a lower court for his alleged controversial remark against the then BJP national president Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the warrant issued by a lower court for his alleged controversial remark against the then BJP national president Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand's Chaibasa. Justice Sanjay Dwivedi while hearing the petition filed by Gandhi ordered a stay on any kind of coercive action against him.

Along with this, the court has also stayed the proceedings of the lower court in the matter and has issued notice to the petitioner. The high court also directed the Jharkhand government to file a reply in this matter. The court deferred the hearing in the matter till September 26.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had said that a murderer can become president of the BJP but this cannot happen in Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

