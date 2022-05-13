Left Menu

ED raids 10 places in West Bengal against Bangladesh nationals for possessing fake Indian identity cards

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 10 places across West Bengal linked to Bangladesh nationals for fraudulently obtaining various Indian identities like ration card, voter ID card, PAN card and Aadhar card.

Updated: 13-05-2022
ED raids 10 places in West Bengal against Bangladesh nationals for possessing fake Indian identity cards
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 10 places across West Bengal linked to Bangladesh nationals for fraudulently obtaining various Indian identities like ration card, voter ID card, PAN card and Aadhar card. These places belong to Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and their associates.

Proshanta has been posing himself as an Indian citizen in the name of one Shibshankar Halder after having managed to fraudulently obtain various government identities like Ration Card (from the State of West Bengal), Indian Voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar card, said the ED. "Similar is the situation in respect of other associates of the Proshanta."

The ED has ascertained that these Bangladesh nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased immovable properties at various places including in the posh areas of the Metropolis Kolkata. Proshanta and other associate persons are accused of a multi-million financial fraud in Bangladesh, said the ED, adding "they have embezzled thousands of crores of Bangladeshi Taka and siphoned them off to India amongst other countries". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

