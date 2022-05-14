J-K: History-sheeter booked under stringent Public Safety Act

A history-sheeter was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Prem Singh, a history-sheeter named in 10 FIRs, including attempt to murder and rape, over the past decade has been sent to the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu after his arrest under the PSA, a police spokesman said.

