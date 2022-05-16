Left Menu

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 799,855.1 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, versus 647,027.8 MWh per day on Sunday, the data showed.

