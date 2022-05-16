Deal on EU oil embargo on Russia not guaranteed on Monday, Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's foreign ministers cannot be sure of reaching an agreement on an oil embargo on Russia on Monday, in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said.
He said there were some "strong positions from some member states."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- The European Union's
- Russia
Advertisement