EU needs more time to agree on next Russia sanctions, Luxembourg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:07 IST
Jean Asselborn Image Credit: Flickr
The European Union will impose a sixth sanctions package on Russia, but the bloc will need more time to find an agreement, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.

"There really is no excuse not to get the package done," Asselborn told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

