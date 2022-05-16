EU needs more time to agree on next Russia sanctions, Luxembourg says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:07 IST
The European Union will impose a sixth sanctions package on Russia, but the bloc will need more time to find an agreement, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.
"There really is no excuse not to get the package done," Asselborn told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
