Left Menu

Karnataka origin man held for robbing, killing woman in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:07 IST
Karnataka origin man held for robbing, killing woman in Goa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police have arrested a man hailing from Karnataka for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman in the South Goa district and fleeing with her gold chain, an official said on Monday.

The body of Rupa Parkar, from Sanvordem village, was found in bushes near the village on May 6 and the accused, Hussain Khan (40), who worked as a driver with a private firm, was arrested on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Abhishek Dhania told PTI.

While investigating the case, the police rounded up 50 suspects before zeroing in on Hussain, he said.

The accused told the police that he had offered lift to the woman while she was waiting for a bus. He later took her to an isolated spot and allegedly killed her by hitting on her head with an iron rod, the official said.

The man also told the police that he had killed the woman to rob her gold chain, which he later pawned to get a loan and purchased a two-wheeler, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022