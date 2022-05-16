Left Menu

Twenty-two stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 held

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:03 IST
Twenty-two stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of a motorcycle-lifter gang that operates across states were arrested in Haryana's Ambala district on Monday, police said.

Twenty-two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, they added.

With their arrest, at least nine cases of motorcycle thefts in Ambala were solved, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said.

''The gang was active in Haryana's Ambala and Punjab. The bikes recovered from the possession of the miscreants were stolen from Ambala and areas of Punjab like Lalru, Derabassi, and Mohali,'' he said.

The accused were identified as Thakur Kapoor, a resident of Ambala, and Gurpreet Singh alias Guri of Punjab.

The accused confessed that they had stolen 28 motorcycles from different places in Ambala and Punjab, of which 22 have been recovered, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and efforts to nab other members of the gang are on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022