Sri Lanka needs $75 million in next few days for essential imports - PM

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:53 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's prime minister said on Monday the country needed to secure $75 million in foreign exchange in the next few days to pay for essential imports, as the country suffers from shortages of fuel and medicine.

"The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives. We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period," Ranil Wickremesinghe said in an address to the nation.

