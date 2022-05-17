Left Menu

Nine civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 00:08 IST
Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks on Monday in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the region's governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said nine residents were killed and six injured.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. (Reporting in Kyiv by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Ronald Popeski and Lidia Kelly)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

