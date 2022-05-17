MNREGA worker’s body found in drain, kin allege rape and murder: Police

The body of a 45-year-old woman was found in a dry drain of a village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Tuesday.

The police suspected that the woman, whose body was discovered late Monday evening, had died after falling into the drain while crossing it on Sunday evening.

However, the family of the woman, an MNREGA worker, alleged on Tuesday that she was raped and murdered.

They also held a demonstration demanding justice and compensation and blocked roads in the area on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pooja Nagar said.

The family members of the woman, who was also mentally challenged, had lodged a "missing person report" on Monday after she failed to return home on Sunday, SHO Ravinder Singh of Chipabarod police station said.

After the discovery of the body, the police sent it for the post-mortem, which was done on Tuesday morning, he said, adding it was then handed over to the family.

The police suspected that the woman had fallen into the drain while crossing it on Sunday evening and died on the spot.

The woman had no injury mark or the signs of any assault, the SHO said.

DSP Nagar said the victim's family members made no allegations immediately after the discovery of the body but they blocked a road for some time demanding compensation.

She said they, however, withdrew the agitation after the police assured them of a fair investigation in the case besides the compensation according to the government rules, she added.

A case has been lodged under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, she said, adding the reason for death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

