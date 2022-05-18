Left Menu

Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD over demolition drive

Delhi government on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the bulldozer drive in the national capital starting from April 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:29 IST
Delhi government on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the bulldozer drive in the national capital starting from April 1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the use of the bulldozers by the BJP-led MCD in the national capital, stating that it would leave a large chunk of people "homeless".

The Chief Minister further said that a large part of the national capital has expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive. The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital.

Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden, and Madanpur Khadar. Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried a demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

