Woman shot dead by minor in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

In Jahangirpuri, Delhi, a minor boy allegedly shot dead a woman who opposed his relationship with her daughter. The minor, along with friends, procured a pistol and committed the crime. A video allegedly shows the boy displaying the pistol and bullets on WhatsApp a day prior. The minor has been identified, and teams are searching for him. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said.

They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased.

''The accused shot the woman dead as she opposed the relationship. The accused and two of his friends procured a pistol and committed the crime,'' a senior police officer said.

Police said a purported video has surfaced on social media claiming that the boy shared a photo of the pistol and bullets on his WhatsApp status a day before the murder.

The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

