Woman shot dead by minor in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said.

They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased.

''The accused shot the woman dead as she opposed the relationship. The accused and two of his friends procured a pistol and committed the crime,'' a senior police officer said.

Police said a purported video has surfaced on social media claiming that the boy shared a photo of the pistol and bullets on his WhatsApp status a day before the murder.

The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

