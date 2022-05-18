CHRONOLOGY

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI)Following is the timeline of events in the case in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. -May 21, 1991: Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassinated at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu.

-May 24, 1991: The investigation was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

-June 11, 1991: CBI arrests 19-year-old A G Perarivalan. He was booked under the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

-January 28, 1998: TADA court sentenced 26 accused to death, including Perarivalan.

-May 11, 1999: SC upholds conviction and sentence imposed on Perarivalan.

-October 8, 1999: SC dismisses Perarivalan.'s review petition.

-April, 2000: Tamil Nadu Governor commutes death sentence of Nalini on the basis of the state government's recommendation and an appeal by former Congress president and Rajiv Gandhi's widow Sonia Gandhi. -August 12, 2011: Perarivalan files mercy petition before the President under Article 72 of the Constitution, which was rejected. Aggrieved thereby, a writ petition was filed in the High Court of Madras. -May 1, 2012: High Court transfers the case to SC.

-February 18, 2014: SC commutes death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment, along with that of two other prisoners -- Santhan and Murugan -- on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre. -December 30, 2015: Perarivalan files petition under Article 161 of the Constitution for remission of his sentence.

-September 9, 2018: Tamil Nadu Cabinet passes a resolution recommending the release of Perarivalan, which was sent to the Governor. -January 25, 2021: Tamil Nadu Governor forwards the petition filed by Perarivalan under Article 161, along with the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu cabinet, to the President of India.

-March 9, 2022: SC releases Perarivalan on bail, taking into account the fact that he had spent more than 31 years in jail.

-May 18, 2022: SC orders release of A G Perarivalan invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.