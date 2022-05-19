Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Biden to sign additional $100 million in Ukraine security assistance - sources

Updated: 19-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden could sign off on $100 million of military aid to Ukraine as soon as Thursday, including additional artillery munitions and counter artillery battery radars, the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia's invasion, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

