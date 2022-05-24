Sweden, Finland to attend the June NATO summit in Madrid, Spain's PM says

Sweden and Finland will attend the NATO summit in Madrid next month, Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Finland and Sweden said they have been spurred into joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security in decades.

The NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 28-30.

