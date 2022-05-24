China and Russia conduct joint aerial patrol in military exercise
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:39 IST
Chinese and Russian militaries conducted a joint aerial patrol on Tuesday, China's defense ministry said.
The patrol, part of the two countries' "annual military cooperation plan", took place over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the Western Pacific, the ministry said on its official website.
