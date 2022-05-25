Left Menu

S.Korea 'strongly condemns' N.Korea missile launch as 'grave provocation'

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:06 IST
S.Korea 'strongly condemns' N.Korea missile launch as 'grave provocation'
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting over North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday and "strongly condemned" the North's latest weapons test as a "grave provocation", the presidential office said.

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's new president, presided over the meeting and ordered officials to take agreed steps to strengthen U.S. deterrence, according to his office.

In a separate government statement, South Korea also said it had "strong and effective" responses ready to deal with any North Korea provocations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022