PM Modi holds Cabinet meeting immediately on arrival from Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived early morning on Wednesday after participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit as part of his two-day tour in Japan, immediately held a Cabinet meeting after reaching the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived early morning on Wednesday after participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit as part of his two-day tour in Japan, immediately held a Cabinet meeting after reaching the national capital. Senior Cabinet ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani among others were present in the meeting.

PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station, Palam today after participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit as part of his two-day tour to Japan. The Summit in Tokyo was the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

At the Quad Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's consistent and principled position on the need for cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi, along with the leaders of the Quad nations, took part in the fourth interaction of the leaders, which saw criticism of Russian military action in Ukraine, from Australia, Japan and the United States.

During the summit, the leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes. They exchanged perspectives on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the conflict in Europe.

On the sidelines of the Quad Summit, Prime Minister on Tuesday had bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He also had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements. He participated in the event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and chaired a business roundtable in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

