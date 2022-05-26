Left Menu

Sachin Waze seeks to become approver against Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Wednesday filed an application in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to become an approver against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case

ANI | Maharashtra (Mumbai) | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:20 IST
Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Wednesday filed an application in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to become an approver against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case. Waze has sought to become an approver in the corruption case and has requested to be pardoned and made an approver. CBI has given its nod to his application with conditions.

The CBI Court will hear on May 30. Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. Meanwhile, Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

