U.S. says it has not invited Venezuela, Nicaragua governments to Americas summit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:31 IST
The Biden administration has not invited anyone from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government or the Nicaraguan government to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Testifying to a Senate subcommittee, Kevin O’Reilly, the U.S. summit coordinator, said it would be up to the White House to decide whether to invite Cuba to the Los Angeles meeting but that Cuban civil society activists had been asked to attend. Cuba's president said on Twitter late on Wednesday that "under no circumstances" would he go to the summit. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick )

