Belarus' Lukashenko orders new military command for south of country, bordering Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:23 IST
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country, bordering Ukraine, according to a video release.

Belarus planned to deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine as Lukashenko talked up the role of Russian-made missiles in boosting the country's defences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

