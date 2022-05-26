Belarus' Lukashenko orders new military command for south of country, bordering Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:23 IST
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country, bordering Ukraine, according to a video release.
Belarus planned to deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine as Lukashenko talked up the role of Russian-made missiles in boosting the country's defences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
