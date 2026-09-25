Poltava University Reopens With Safer, Greener Spaces for Nearly 3,000 Campus Users

For students attending university during Russia's war against Ukraine, a functioning classroom needs more than desks, computers and heating; access to shelter can determine whether learning continues when an air-raid alert sounds. At Yuri Kondratyuk Poltava Polytechnic in central Ukraine, a newly renovated academic building brings these needs together, reopening with energy-saving improvements, better accessibility and a shelter that can accommodate more than 400 people.

The university's building "F" serves 2,888 students and doctoral candidates, along with 86 academic staff from seven departments, making its reopening significant for almost 3,000 campus users. A €1.75 million grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership, known as E5P, financed the renovation, with work running for around 20 months from January 2025 to September 2026.

A Campus Better Equipped for Wartime Learning

The upgraded building provides classroom capacity for 1,422 students and houses lecture halls, specialised laboratories and computer labs, supporting both everyday teaching and practical learning. Its shelter adds an essential layer of protection, helping the university maintain in-person education during air-raid alerts and giving students and staff access to a protected space within the building.

New ramps and tactile navigation improve access for people with disabilities, making the renovation about participation as well as physical infrastructure. Ukraine's Education and Science Minister Andrii Butenko said education could not be put on hold until the war ended, stressing that universities need to keep developing so students can acquire the knowledge and skills the country requires, even under exceptionally difficult conditions.

Energy Upgrades Bring Everyday Benefits

Automated heating controls and upgraded metering will help reduce energy use and improve comfort inside building "F", addressing the practical demands of running a busy academic facility. Better control over heating and energy consumption is expected to reduce operating costs, giving the investment a lasting role in campus management as well as an immediate benefit for the people using its classrooms and laboratories.

The European Union is the largest contributor to E5P, a multi-donor fund whose partner organisations include the European Investment Bank. Through its Ukraine Higher Education project, the EIB combines loan financing with grant support to improve university buildings across the country. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová described this support as a way to help students continue their education under extraordinary circumstances and build a more modern, energy-efficient education system on Ukraine's path towards EU membership.

One Reopening Within a Wider Campus Renewal

Building "F" is one part of a broader modernisation programme at Poltava Polytechnic, where work is taking place at dormitory No. 2, and renovations are scheduled for academic buildings "7" and "P". The EIB's Ukraine Higher Education project covers ten university buildings with €10.8 million in financing, extending the investment beyond a single reopening to improve conditions across the campus.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer linked university modernisation to keeping education going today and developing the skills Ukraine will need for recovery. Deputy Finance Minister Olga Zykova highlighted the daily value of international support through improved facilities and lower operating costs, and university President Volodymyr Onyshchenko described each completed renovation as another step towards better learning spaces and a more energy-efficient campus. For students and staff in Poltava, those commitments now have a practical form: a reopened building designed to support education through the disruptions of war.