Japan PM Kishida says debate on capital gains tax still on
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 09:05 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that his government continued to debate capital gains tax as "one of the issues".
The debate on whether to adopt the taxation has been effectively shelved as investors raised concerns about its potential impact on cooling Japan's stock market when Kishida floated the idea last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishida
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Tokyo, PM Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden: MEA.
Japan Inc to be required to disclose gender pay gaps -PM Kishida
Kishida assures Philippines president-elect Marcos of Japan's economic commitment
Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japanese PM Kishida.
Kishida, Biden agree to deepen economic security ties amid supply disruptions & chip shortage