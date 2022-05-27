Left Menu

BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh as goodwill gesture

One Bangladeshi national who was apprehended by the North Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal for inadvertently crossing the International border was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:03 IST
BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh as goodwill gesture
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Bangladeshi national who was apprehended by the North Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal for inadvertently crossing the International border was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture. A statement issued by the BSF on Friday stated that the troops of Battalions under North Bengal Frontier BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal under the dynamic leadership of Ajai Singh, Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier BSF are maintaining alertness on the border in order to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and infiltrations.

It further said that troops of BOP Narayanjote of 176 Bn BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, apprehended one Bangladeshi national namely Sheikhu Miya (32 Yrs) resident of Panchgarh (Bangladesh) when he has inadvertently crossed the border. Later on request, BSF handed over the apprehended Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh during a flag meeting as a goodwill gesture.

During the year, a total of 11 Bangladeshi Nationals who had inadvertently crossed the border from different bordering areas of the North Bengal Frontier, were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022