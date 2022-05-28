MP: 3 women held with 21 kg heroin worth Rs 105 cr remanded in judicial custody for 15 days
Three women who were held allegedly with 21 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 105 crore were on Saturday remanded in judicial custody for 15 days by a court in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
The three women, hailing from the north-eastern state of Mizoram, were produced in the special court of Judge JP Singh, Additional Public Prosecutor Keshav Singh Chouhan told PTI.
The women were held from a hotel on Itarsi with 21 kilograms of heroin three days ago, after which a case was filed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, he informed.
On Thursday, the court had handed custody of the three women to the Narcotics Control Bureau to facilitate their interrogation as part of the probe.
