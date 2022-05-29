Mumbai: Man dead, sister critical after speeding car driven by drunk man hits their scooter

A 23-year-old man died and his sister was seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a person in a heavily inebriated state in the early hours of Sunday, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place on Mahim Causeway when the deceased Moiz Ansari and his sister were traveling on a scooter on their way to Dongri in south Mumbai, the official said.

''Their two-wheeler was hit by a Skoda car driven by one Aamir Javed Sheikh, who has been arrested along with the other person in the vehicle, identified as Darayus Tigina. Passersby took Ansari and his sister to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors declared the former dead before admission, while the woman is critical,'' the Mahim police station official said.

''We found liquor bottles in the car and a medical examination of the two accused showed they were heavily drunk. We have charged them under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as rash driving. The car has been seized as part of the probe,'' he informed.

