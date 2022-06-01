Maha: Six held in connection with Nanded builder's murder

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Wednesday.

Biyani was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men when he was about to enter his Sharda Nagar home in Nanded on April 5.

The accused were nabbed by the Nanded police after searches in six states and there is a possibility of more arrests in the case, Inspector General of Police Nisar Tamboli said.

''After 55 days of probe, we have arrested six accused in the Biyani murder case. We have produced them in court and have obtained police custody of 10 days. Investigations have revealed that the killing was a result of exchange of money and extortion,'' the official said A special investigation team (SIT), led by DYSP Vijay Kabade comprising over 60 policemen, was formed to investigate the case, an official said.

''The team investigated in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Haryana. The police also wrote to four countries as part of the probe,'' he said.

According to the police, the accused Inderpalsing Major (35), Mukteshwar Mangnale (25), Satnamsingh Shergill (28), Hardeepsingh Bajwa (35), Gurmukhsingh Gill (24) and Karanjeetsingh Sahu (30) are residents of Nanded.

