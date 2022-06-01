Maha: Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of ex-MLA, wife in DA case

The court here on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of former Mira Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman in a disproportionate assets case.

The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against the former BJP MLA alleging that his assets were at least Rs 8.25 crore more than his known sources of income when he served as a corporator and MLA between January 2006 and August 2015.

The ACB has named Mehta's wife Suman as an alleged abettor in the case.

While hearing the couple's plea, special judge ACB R R Kakani held that as the offence was serious, they do not deserve pre-arrest bail.

