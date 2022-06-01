Woman from J&K hangs self in Hyderabad

A 27-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir working with an e-commerce major here died by allegedly hanging herself on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, was found hanging in her flat around 12 pm at Nanakramguda under Gachibowli Police Station limit, they said.

She was taken to a hospital by her friend and the medical officer declared her as brought dead, police said.

The woman was residing in the flat on sharing basis along with two other women for the last one-and-half-years. Her parents are in Jammu and Kashmir.

The reason behind her death has to be ascertained. A case was registered, police said.

