Left Menu

Woman from J&K hangs self in Hyderabad

A 27-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir working with an e-commerce major here died by allegedly hanging herself on Wednesday, police said.The woman, a native of Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, was found hanging in her flat around 12 pm at Nanakramguda under Gachibowli Police Station limit, they said.She was taken to a hospital by her friend and the medical officer declared her as brought dead, police said.The woman was residing in the flat on sharing basis along with two other women for the last one-and-half-years.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:11 IST
Woman from J&K hangs self in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir working with an e-commerce major here died by allegedly hanging herself on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, was found hanging in her flat around 12 pm at Nanakramguda under Gachibowli Police Station limit, they said.

She was taken to a hospital by her friend and the medical officer declared her as brought dead, police said.

The woman was residing in the flat on sharing basis along with two other women for the last one-and-half-years. Her parents are in Jammu and Kashmir.

The reason behind her death has to be ascertained. A case was registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022