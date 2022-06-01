Left Menu

Integrated approvals to procurement proposals can now be given on government e-marketplace: MoD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:56 IST
Integrated approvals to procurement proposals can now be given on government e-marketplace: MoD
  • Country:
  • India

An IT module has been launched on government e-marketplace (GeM) to give integrated online concurrence and approvals to the defence ministry's procurement proposals, an official statement said on Wednesday.

''GeM has developed an IT module for the MoD, for integration of competent financial authorities and internal financial advisers for online e-concurrence and approval of procurement proposals on GeM portal,'' the ministry's statement noted.

Procurement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) through the GeM portal had reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for 2021-22, which is more than 250 per cent over the last financial year, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022